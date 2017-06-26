Discussions are under way to amend Section 66(d) of the Telecommunications Law to become a bailable offence, Post and Telecommunications Department, Ministry of Transport and Communications director U Myo Swe…
A proposal to have conservation rules and procedures for the Inle lake, the second largest in Myanmar, has been submitted by U Win Myint Oo (or) U Nay Myo, Pyithu…
A crime prevention campaign called Sun Ye operation has been launched in the Yangon Region said Deputy Minister Major General Aung Soe of the Ministry of Home Affairs, on June…
Political prisoners have been granted amnesty at the right and appropriate time, said Major General Aung Soe, the Deputy Home Affairs Minister, at the Amyotha Hluttaw session on June 21.
The discovery of a series of limestone caves and waterfalls in Pyin Oo Lwin, Mandalay, by the Sein Lan Pyin Oo Lwin Environmental Conservation Group, has created excitement and interest…
NEWS MORE LINK
The Lucky Home Futsal Football Club will be offering football training free of charge for underprivileged youth, who are interested in the sport but cannot afford any classes, from international…
Myanmar's national hockey team has set itself the target of reaching the final at the 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in August.
Polish light middleweight Muaythai champion Artur Saladiak defeated hometown favourite Soe Lin Oo on points in the main event at WLC-2 fight night at the Thuwana Indoor Stadium on Saturday.
EIGHT action-packed bouts featuring three foreign and five local fighters are on the cards tomorrow at the World Lethwei Championship at the Thuwana Indoor Stadium.
“Now we can create our own luck,” said an exulted Shan United coach Soe Myat Min after his team scored a convincing 3-0 victory over Nay Pyi Taw last weekend…
NEWS MORE LINK
Contemporary art, like most forms, is a reflection of one’s own contemporary society and the issues that are transformed into visual mediums.
1-year-old Italian photographer Chiara Luxardo will be putting together a photo exhibition framing the lives of wild inhabitants living within the deep tropical forests of Southern Rakhine as well as…
Single mother recounts a period in her life in which her boyfriend wanted her to get an abortion after living together for years un-married. She ultimately decides to break-off the…
Tuesday was World Refugee Day and the city of Yangon marked the occasion by screening a film dedicated to the plight of such people and their flight from problems at…
IT’S early morning, just after breakfast, and six-year-old Cayley is wide awake, eagerly anticipating her daily dose of cannabis.
NEWS MORE LINK
Having my own pet has been a dream of mine, ever since the day I started loving dogs but I never got the chance to have a furry, four-legged companion…
Yay –or Prome City – once existed as a city with a king-and-throne monarchy. One of Myanmar’s many old capitals, Pyay (pronounced ‘Pyee’ and known during colonial times as ‘Prome’) is…
Myanmar in April may not seem like the ideal time for a big, hearty Italian lunch.
It's almost impossible to say just how many temples there are in Bagan.
Malls, Malls, Malls.
NEWS MORE LINK
The Myanmar government urged EU companies to invest in the country’s energy sector as industry insiders noted that gas exploration is one of the biggest opportunities in the power-hungry Southeast…
South Korea and Myanmar have reached an agreement to establish an industrial zone in northern Yangon, and constructions will begin in early 2018, Daw Moe Thida, assistant director of the…
Transparency and disclosure practices are crucial for businesses seeking to build trust with stakeholders, attract investors and ensure accurate media reporting, experts in a corporate governance forum have said.
The Yangon Region government would be implementing a new scheme under which taxis would be managed by taxi service operators, said Daw Nilar Kyaw, regional minister of electricity, industry and…
The Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) has approved a total of US$1.85 million worth of investments from 66 foreign businesses and K501 billion worth of investments from 24 Myanmar citizens for fiscal…
NEWS MORE LINK
The Central Statistical Organisation (CSO) will publish the first national survey regarding the living conditions in Myanmar with the latest updates on poverty statistics and other details in each state…
The Myanmar Construction Entrepreneur Association (MCEA), in cooperation with the government, will start building affordable housing units for low-income earners within this year, a senior association official from the organisation…
Discussions are ongoing to reduce the initial 30-percent requirement to 20pc for low-cost housing instalments, said U Win Zaw, managing director of the Construction and Housing Development Bank.
Yangon Region is seeking land to resettle squatters, said Chief Minister U Phyo Min Thein.
Myanmar Property Awards – which is part of the regional Asia Property Awards – will be held for the third time on June 30 in Yangon at the Sedona Hotel.
NEWS MORE LINK
Myanmar Posts and Telecommunications (MPT) will be utilizing the latest 4x4 Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) technology for its 4G/LTE networks in Yangon, Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw.
Local telecom operators can now to utilize the 1800MHz spectrum that has been allocated to them by the Posts and Telecommunications Department.
Mobile phone subscribers have only a week left to register their subscriber identity module (SIM) cards or face suspension of services.
Myanmar’s fourth and final telecoms firm – operating under the brand name Mytel – will make use of the AAE-1 submarine cable, infrastructure belonging to state-owned MECtel and try to…
At long last Myanmar’s fourth telecoms operator has its licence, but the brand name under which it will operate remains under wraps and the firm will only begin providing services…
NEWS MORE LINK
Visitors to Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda in Mon State will soon be able to ride Myanmar’s first cable car from Yathetaung to the pagoda, U Myo Wai, a member of the Special…
Tourism between Myanmar and Thailand is set to accelerate after the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Myanmar Tourism Marketing Committee (MTM) decided for the first time to cooperate on allowing…
Shwedagon trustees have suspended plans to increase the entrance free of the pagoda for about six more months after getting a directive by the department of archaeology, national museum and…
Myanmar is far from a golf tourist destination despite having many courses in different cities, said U Phyo Wai Yar Zar, vice chair of Myanmar Tourism Federation.
Myanmar will soon impose a tourism tax on visitors to fund the country’s tourism promotion activities, the Myanmar Tourism Federation (MTF) said.
NEWS MORE LINK
Its embrace can bring wealth beyond measure, or instant death. It is a magnet for the most impoverished...14 October 2016
Even though internally displaced person (IDP) camps in areas controlled by the Kachin Independence Army...13 June 2016