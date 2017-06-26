Flood mitigation begins as heavy rains expected As the seasonal monsoon begins to peak, heavy rainfall is causing floods in major parts of the country and the number of casualties are on the rise. Regions like Magwe and Sagaing, and Kachin, Shan and Rakhine states are experiencing bad weather conditions this month.

Caves, falls in Pyin Oo Lwin set to become tourist draw The discovery of a series of limestone caves and waterfalls in Pyin Oo Lwin, Mandalay, by the Sein Lan Pyin Oo Lwin Environmental Conservation Group, has created excitement and interest to make it a potential tourist destination.

Hluttaw to debate Inle Lake conservation measures A proposal to have conservation rules and procedures for the Inle lake, the second largest in Myanmar, has been submitted by U Win Myint Oo (or) U Nay Myo, Pyithu Hluttaw representative for Nyaungshwe, Shan State.

North Korea’s real strategy North Korea’s quest for nuclear weapons is often depicted as a “rational” response to its strategic imperatives of national security and regime survival.