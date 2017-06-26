 
Fourth Valley Concierge Corporation
Monday, June 26, 2017
The Myanmar Times
MTE Daily PressReader
MTE Weekend PressReader
  • Myanmar’s artistic palette

    Contemporary art, like most forms, is a reflection of one’s own contemporary society and the issues that are transformed into visual mediums.

  • Wild inhabitants

    1-year-old Italian photographer Chiara Luxardo will be putting together a photo exhibition framing the lives of wild inhabitants living within the deep tropical forests of Southern Rakhine as well as…

  • Single mother wins best documentary award

    Single mother recounts a period in her life in which her boyfriend wanted her to get an abortion after living together for years un-married. She ultimately decides to break-off the…

  • A tribute fitting to refugees

    Tuesday was World Refugee Day and the city of Yangon marked the occasion by screening a film dedicated to the plight of such people and their flight from problems at…

  • Medical marijuana woos four-legged fans

    IT’S early morning, just after breakfast, and six-year-old Cayley is wide awake, eagerly anticipating her daily dose of cannabis.

The Myanmar Times
In Depth

Jade curse tests post-sanctions Myanmar

Its embrace can bring wealth beyond measure, or instant death. It is a magnet for the most impoverished...

14 October 2016
Editor's Pick

For Kachin IDPs, going home is impossible ‘without lasting peace’

Even though internally displaced person (IDP) camps in areas controlled by the Kachin Independence Army...

13 June 2016
Special Features

Thingyan 2017

All expecting Tagu for joy to usher in a happy new year

07 April 2017
Your Stars

Weekly Predictions

June 23 – June 29, 2017

08 June 2017
